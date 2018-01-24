Girl, 15, serious after drinking vodka at school

Rome, January 24 - A 15-year-old girl student was rushed to hospital in serious but not life-threatening condition after drinking too much vodka at a Rome high school on Wednesday. The Liceo Russell was holding an "alternative didactic week" which the head teacher immediately suspended. The girl was found slumped on one of the school's staircases. She was taken to hospital in an ambulance, in code red. Police are on the scene. When they arrived, the girl had already been taken to San Giovanni Hospital where her father also went. Normal lessons will now resume, the school principal said. Police quizzed her parents, teachers and classmates to reconstruct what happened. As soon as possible they will also interview the girl who is still in hospital, sources said. Police are trying nto discover who brought the vodka to school.