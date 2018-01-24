Man gets 8 yrs for abusing grandnieces

Catania
24/01/2018
Catania, January 24 - A retired tax policeman got eight years in jail Wednesday for sexually abusing his grandnieces. The man was on duty near Milan at the time of the crimes during the Christmas holidays in 2011 and 2014, a Catania court said. The girls were aged eight and four at the time. The abuse took place at the home of the girls' grandmother, the man's sister.
