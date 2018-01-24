Man kills wife and a 3-yr old with cleaver in Cremona (2)

Cremona

Cremona, January 24 - A 46-year-old Chinese woman and a three-year-old child are dead after being attacked by the woman's husband with a cleaver in their home in the northern city of Cremona on Wednesday, sources said. The three-year-old was the child of a friend of the family. The couple had been put in charge of looking after him because the mother could not due to work commitments. The suspected killer is a 50-year-old Chinese national, Wu Yongqin, the sources said. The woman, 46-year-old Chen Aizhu, was found dead in a pool of blood, police said. The boy, Wen Jun Ye, was found in his death throes a few metres away, with his head almost cut off, they said.

