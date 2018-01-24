Rome

Woman takes naked dip in Piazza Navona fountain

Homeless person, 33, from Siena

Woman takes naked dip in Piazza Navona fountain

Rome, January 24 - A woman took a naked dip in the famed Four Rivers fountain in Piazza Navona Wednesday. The homeless woman from Siena, 33, who stripped among a crowd of tourists before taking the plunge in the icy waters of the Bernini masterpiece, has been cited for public indecency.

