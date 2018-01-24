Woman takes naked dip in Piazza Navona fountain

Rome
24/01/2018
Rome, January 24 - A woman took a naked dip in the famed Four Rivers fountain in Piazza Navona Wednesday. The homeless woman from Siena, 33, who stripped among a crowd of tourists before taking the plunge in the icy waters of the Bernini masterpiece, has been cited for public indecency.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online