Girl, 15, serious after drinking alcohol at school (3)

Rome
24/01/2018
Rome, January 24 - A 15-year-old girl student was rushed to hospital in serious condition after drinking too much alcohol at a Rome high school on Wednesday. The Liceo Russell was holding an "alternative didactic week" which the head teacher immediately suspended. The girl was found slumped on one of the school's staircases. She was taken to hospital in an ambulance, in code red. Police are on the scene.
Le altre notizie
