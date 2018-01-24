Rome

Rome bridge 'risks falling down'

Rome, January 24 - The Magliana Bridge over the Tiber has serious structural flaws and risks falling down, a Roman civil engineer said Wednesday. Rome University lecturer Remo Calzona said the bridge should either be repaired or demolished. "If the side panels are falling off, the bolts have come out of the beams and rusted, and if there is an 8cm joint that is scary just to look at, a response must be given," he said, urging Rome authorities to call an emergency meeting.

