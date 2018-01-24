Man who stabbed ex-partner to death gets 30 yrs (2)

Pescara, January 24 - A man who stabbed his former partner to death in December 2016 got 30 years in jail Wednesday. Jennifer Sterlecchini, 26 died in Pescara after being stabbed 17 times by Davide Troilo, 32, at the end of a row in their former home. Troilo, who was taken to hospital after trying to commit suicide with the knife, was sentenced with the aggravating circumstance of futile motives. But judges found the crime had not been premeditated. Sterlecchini had left the home they had shared a few days previously and a row ensued when she returned to collect her things. Troilo slammed the door on Sterlecchini's mother who tried to intervene. Carabinieri found her body on the floor alongside Troilo's. His condition was not serious. Police were called by a neighbour who heard Sterlecchini's screams.