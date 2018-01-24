Rome

Govt sends Alitalia loan notification to EU (2)

600 mn loan later boosted by 300 mn more

Rome, January 24 - The Italian government on Wednesday sent the EU notification on Alitalia's bridge loan, ministerial sources said. Sources said January 11 that he European Commission is eyeing a 600 million bridge loan the Italian government gave Alitalia in April 2017, later boosted by 300 million more, after complaints from major rivals that it broke market regulations against State aid. Brussels was reportedly in contact with Italian authorities over the loan, the sources said. The EC was awaiting notification from the Italian government so it could start assessing the case, they said.

