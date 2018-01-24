Regeni secret service letter false - Egypt prosecutors (4)

Cairo, January 24 - The Egyptian Prosecutor General's office said Wednesday a letter attributed to the Egyptian secret services citing the arrest of Giulio Regeni was "totally counterfeit". In a statement, it said "this letter is totally falsified and the Egyptian Prosecutor-General's office immediately informed its Italian counterpart" of its falsity "in the framework of the fruitful cooperation between the two sides". "The Egyptian prosecutor-general's office on January 22 received from its Italian counterpart an anonymous letter sent to the Italian embassy in Swiss capital Bern," the statement said, which said Regeni had been arrested by the Egyptian secret services. The letter was dated January 30 2016, or five days after Regeni's disappearance. Rome prosecutors asked their Egyptian counterparts to confirm the information in the letter, the statement said. "This news could hurt cooperation between the two prosecutor's offices," the statement said. It said the letter was "categorically" false, including its stamps and signatures. Thursday January 25 is the second anniversary of the Italian Cambridge PhD researcher's abduction. His tortured body was found on the road to Aleaxandria on February 3, 2016. Egypt's secret services, frequently accused of repressing dissent, have denied any part in his torture and murder. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi recently vowed to help Italy find the culprits. Friuli-born Regeni, 28, was researching a politically sensitive topic, Egyptian street-seller unions. His contact, the head of the Cairo street sellers, told police he was a spy.