Migrants not threat to national security - Pansa

Catania, January 24 - Migrants are not a threat to national security, National Security Department (DIS) chief Alessandro Pansa said Wednesday. Speaking at the university of Catania, Pansa said "the migrant phenomenon is not a threat for national security. Indeed, perhaps it offers some opportunities, and above all, those elements that have been claimed as (dangerous) are not real". "Phenomena must be studied, analysed and recounted, not first recounted and then analysed and studied," he said.