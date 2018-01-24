Catania

Migrants not threat to national security - Pansa

Phenomenon must be analysed says DIS chief

Migrants not threat to national security - Pansa

Catania, January 24 - Migrants are not a threat to national security, National Security Department (DIS) chief Alessandro Pansa said Wednesday. Speaking at the university of Catania, Pansa said "the migrant phenomenon is not a threat for national security. Indeed, perhaps it offers some opportunities, and above all, those elements that have been claimed as (dangerous) are not real". "Phenomena must be studied, analysed and recounted, not first recounted and then analysed and studied," he said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Melania diserta Davos, sparita dopo il caso pornostar

Melania diserta Davos, sparita dopo il caso pornostar

Nel 2019 una big a Messina, Lady Gaga o Madonna?

Nel 2019 una big a Messina, Lady Gaga o Madonna?

Figlio boss Cirò Marina collabora con giustizia

Figlio boss Cirò Marina collabora con giustizia

Gotha 7, ecco i nomi

Gotha 7, ecco i nomi

Gotha 7, ecco il video

Gotha 7, ecco il video

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33