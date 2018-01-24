Cairo

Regeni secret service letter false - Egypt prosecutors (3)

'Totally falsified' says statement

Cairo, January 24 - The Egyptian Procurate-General said Wednesday a letter attributed to the Egyptian secret services citing the arrest of Giulio Regeni was "totally counterfeit". In a statement, it said "this letter is totally falsified and the Egyptian Procurate-General immediately informed its Italian counterpart" of its falsity "in the framework of the fruitful cooperation between the two sides". Thursday is the second anniversary of the Italian Cambridge PhD researcher's abduction. His tortured body was found on the road to Aleaxandria on February 3, 2016. Egypt's secret services, frequently accused of repressing dissent, have denied any part in his torture and murder. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi recently vowed to help Italy find the culprits.

