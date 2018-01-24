Turin

Soccer: Buffon back training

Out since Dec 1 with calf injury

Soccer: Buffon back training

Turin, January 24 - Juventus skipper Gianluigi Buffon is back in training after being out since December 1 with a calf injury, Juve said Wednesday. The Italy goalie trained with the squad, the Turin giants said. Six-time-straight and reigning champs Juve are second in Serie A, a point behind leaders Napoli.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Melania diserta Davos, sparita dopo il caso pornostar

Melania diserta Davos, sparita dopo il caso pornostar

Nel 2019 una big a Messina, Lady Gaga o Madonna?

Nel 2019 una big a Messina, Lady Gaga o Madonna?

Figlio boss Cirò Marina collabora con giustizia

Figlio boss Cirò Marina collabora con giustizia

Gotha 7, ecco il video

Gotha 7, ecco il video

Gotha 7, ecco i nomi

Gotha 7, ecco i nomi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33