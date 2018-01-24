Soccer: Buffon back training

Turin
Turin, January 24 - Juventus skipper Gianluigi Buffon is back in training after being out since December 1 with a calf injury, Juve said Wednesday. The Italy goalie trained with the squad, the Turin giants said. Six-time-straight and reigning champs Juve are second in Serie A, a point behind leaders Napoli.
