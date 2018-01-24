Woman blackmailed into having sex

Forlì
24/01/2018
Forlì, January 24 - A 35-year-old woman from eastern Europe was blackmailed into having sex with a 49-year-old Romagna owner of a driving school who threatened to show a sex tape to her husband, police said Wednesday. The woman is married to an Italian in the Romagna city of Forlì, where the incident took place. The driving school owner has been arrested.
