8 yrs asked for man, 19, who gave ecstasy to death girl, 16 (2)

Genoa
24/01/2018
Genoa, January 24 - Prosecutors on Wednesday asked an eight-year jail term for a 19-year-old man who gave a lethal dose of ecstasy to a 16-year-old girl in Genoa last year. Gabriele Rigotti's friend Adele De Vincenzi died in the street in July after taking the drug. Also indicted is Adele's former boyfriend, Sergio Bernardin, 21, who is being tried separately. Adele felt ill after a few hours. An ambulance rushed to the scene but she was already in a coma and died shortly afterwards in hospital.
