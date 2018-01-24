Man nabbed in Germany for killing prostitute

Caserta
24/01/2018
Caserta, January 24 - An Italian man was arrested in Germany Wednesday for killing a Tunisian prostitute near Naples in January 2016. Fugitive Emanuele De Maria, 28, allegedly killed Oumaima Rached at Castel Volturno near Caserta north of Naples as a reprisal after an attempted robbery, police said. He was caught at Weener, on the Dutch border.
