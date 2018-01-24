Soccer: Italy gets Portugal, Poland in Nations League (4)

Lausanne, January 24 - Italy will face Portugal and Poland in Group 3 of Serie A of the Nations League, a new competition organised by UEFA, according to a draw in Lausanne Wednesday. The first and second legs will be played between September and November, UEFA said. "We ended up in a fairly easy group, much easier than the previous one, for the World Cup," said team manager Gabriele Oriali. He said the "wound" of not qualifying for Russia 2018 was "still open" but "you have to look ahead". "For this reason I'm satisfied with the draw. It was important to avoid Spain and Germany. In this perioid they are clearly stronger than us". The UEFA Nations League is an international association football competition, to be contested by the senior men's national teams of the member associations of UEFA, the sport's European governing body. The first tournament is due to commence in September 2018, after the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and the winner will be decided in June 2019. The competition will largely replace international friendly matches currently played on the FIFA International Match Calendar. photo: Deco showing Portugal's name