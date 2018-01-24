Milan

Cameroonian hits stranger on head with iron bar

Victim serious, assailant accused of attempted homicide

Milan, January 24 - A 32-year-old Cameroonian national has been arrested for attempted homicide after allegedly hitting a stranger waiting at a Milan tram stop with an iron bar for no reason late on Tuesday. The victim, a 31-yearold Serbian man who legally resides in Italy and does not have a criminal record, was taken to the northern city's Policlinico hospital in a serious condition with numerous fractures to the skull. A young woman called the Carabinieri police after noticing the alleged assailant acting aggressively after getting off the tram.

