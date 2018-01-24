Man commits suicide after blackmail by phony cop (3)

Nuoro, January 24 - A young man committed suicide last year after being blackmailed by a phony postal police officer over an advert of a sexual nature he posted on the Internet, an investigation led by prosecutors in the Sardinian city of Nuoro has revealed. The victim paid a 5,000-euro 'fine' for the non-existent offence, but then took his life some four months ago, fearing repercussions for his career. The investigation started with a complaint by the man's parents, who were bemused at why their son had taken his life. It uncovered an online extortion scam which police busted on Wednesday with 16 arrests. Four other people were cited. All 16 live in and around Vercelli and Turin, police said. As well as alleged gang leader Simone Atzori and his right-hand man Francesco Riina, the others arrested were: Salvatore Bracconaro, 22, from Turin; Massimo Reina, 53 from Bianzé near Vercelli; Ajljus Aljev, 21, from Turin; Annunziata Presicci, 24, from Volpiano near Turin); Patrizia Nicolella, 40, from Bianzé near Vercelli; Eugenio Brunelli, 39, from Villareggia near Turin; Maurizio Virruso, 43, from Catania; Bruno Pacino, 31, from Caselle Torinese; Gerardo Farabella, 22, from Bianzé near Vercelli; Marco Mannai, 25, and Cristian Pacella, 21, both from Livorno Ferraris near Vercelli; and Mauro Puorro, a 49-year-old Turin man.