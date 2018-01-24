Pope says corruption 'ruins hearts' (3)

Vatican City, January 24 - Pope Francis on Wednesday issued another strong condemnation of corruption. Speaking off the cuff at his general audience in the Vatican, the pope said "I don't know if you've heard of corruption...It's not only over there, but also here". Echoing what he told authorities in Peru last week, the pope said "it's more dangerous than influenza, it gets mixed up and ruins hearts. Corruption ruins hearts. Please, say No to corruption."