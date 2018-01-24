Rome

Sting, James Taylor to appear at Sanremo song fest (3)

To pay homage to Italian song book

Rome, January 24 - Sting and James Taylor are set to appear at this year's Sanremo Song Festival, organisers said Wednesday. Both artists will pay homage to the Italian song book, as artistic director Claudio Baglioni recently said. Sting's performance will also include a song with Shaggy to present their upcoming joint album, organisers said. The fest runs February 6-10 in the northwestern Italian coastal city. Organizers recenlty announced that Swiss-Italian actress-presenter Michelle Hunziker and actor Pierfrancesco Favino have joined Baglioni's Sanremo 2018 team. Singer-songwriter Baglioni is the main presenter of Italy's longstanding and much-loved song festival-contest, which will be aired as ever by State broadcaster RAI.

