We'll find flexible solutions to instability - Gentiloni

Davos
24/01/2018
Davos, January 24 - Italy will find "flexible solutions" to post-election instability following the March 4 general election, Premier Paolo Gentiloni told the World Economic Forum Wednesday. He also said that Italy was continuing to save migrants' lives at sea, and that Europe must put more money into tackling the migrant crisis. To solve the migrant emergency, he added, a "20-year commitment" on Africa was needed.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online