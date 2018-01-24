We'll find flexible solutions to instability - Gentiloni

Davos

20-yr Africa commitment needed on migrants

Davos, January 24 - Italy will find "flexible solutions" to post-election instability following the March 4 general election, Premier Paolo Gentiloni told the World Economic Forum Wednesday. He also said that Italy was continuing to save migrants' lives at sea, and that Europe must put more money into tackling the migrant crisis. To solve the migrant emergency, he added, a "20-year commitment" on Africa was needed.

