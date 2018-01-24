Skier veers off piste and dies at Abetone (2)

Pistoia, January 24 - A 52-year-old male skier veered off piste and fatally hit trees trees at Abetone in Tuscany Wednesday, local sources said. Emergency services tried to revive the man with an automatic heart massage but all efforts proved vain. The emergency doctor pronounced the man dead at the scene. It is the third fatal skiing accident in Italy in a matter of days. The man was said to have entered a wood to get to another piste and then lost control, veering into the trees. The man was from Montecatini Terme near Pistoia, rescue services said. The condition of the snow off-piste was said to be highly dangerous because of ice. photo: skiers at Abetone