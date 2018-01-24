MotoGP: Rossi says will ride 18th year (3)

Rome, January 24 - MotoGP ace Valentino Rossi said Wednesday he would ride his 18th season in the premier class. The nine-time world champ said he was going to kick off the next season for Yamaha "as if it were the first time". Rossi, seven of whose titles have been in the top class, said "it's always more or less the same thing when you start." Speaking at the presentation of the new Yamaha YZR-M1, he said "a lot depends for me on how you feel, on motivation, if you still like riding the bike". "We'll have to work hard, we're coming off a season which was not the greatest, we must and can do better. "The electronics will be fundamental," he said. Rossi, 38, last won MotoGP in 2009. He finished fifth last year.