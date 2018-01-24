Italy doubled IMF forecasts with reforms - Gentiloni (3)

Davos

Davos, January 24 - Italy has doubled the IMF's growth forecasts with government reforms, Premier Paolo Gentiloni told the World Economic Forum Wednesday. "A year ago the International Monetary Fund gave Italian growth at a meagre 0.7% for 2017, then it rose to 1.6%, double according to the IMF itself," he said. He hailed the effects of the Jobs Act labour-market reform, the reform of the banking system and the civil service. "There's still along way to go but these are our reforms," he said. Gentiloni said "these efforts must continue: the eurozone and Italy have better years ahead of them".

