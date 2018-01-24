AGCOM raps five TV stations on equal time (3)

Rome

Rome, January 24 - Media watchdog AGCOM on Wednesday rapped five Italian TV stations - La7, Tg4, Studio Aperto, SkyTg24 and Rainews - for breaking rules on equal time ahead of the March 4 general election. Referring to the January 15-21 period, La7 was "strongly" rebuked for the time it gave to the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the rightwing populist League (L) over other parties. There was another strong rebuke for Tg4 and Studio Aperto over the high news time enjoyed by Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI) party. AGCOM issued a rebuke for SkyTg24 for the excessive time devoted to the M5S, the leftwing Free and Equal (LeU) party and the League, and Rainews was rebuked for favouring LeU. Italy goes to the polls on March 4 to elect a new government. An FI-led centre-right coalition is riding high in the polls while the M5S is the top individual party, having pulled away from the Democratic Party (PD) following the LeU's split. photo: AGCOM President Angelo Marcello Cardani

