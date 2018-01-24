Man commits suicide after blackmail by phony cop (2)

Nuoro, January 24 - A young man committed suicide last year after being blackmailed by a phony postal police officer over an advert of a sexual nature he posted on the Internet, an investigation led by prosecutors in the Sardinian city of Nuoro has revealed. The victim paid a 5,000-euro 'fine' for the non-existent offence, but then took his life some four months ago, fearing repercussions for his career. The investigation started with a complaint by the man's parents, who were bemused at why their son had taken his life. It uncovered an online extortion scam which police busted on Wednesday with 16 arrests.