Father says 16-yr-old son was thrown from train (2)

Naples, January 24 - Salvatore Ascione, the father of 16-year-old Ciro, whose dead body was found on Tuesday beside the train tracks near the Casoria station outside of Naples, said his son did not commit suicide and rather was thrown out of the window of the train. "They say my son jumped out the window. My son wasn't a boy that had problems. Ciro had no reason to kill himself. He had taken the train to come home. On the way he was thrown out the window," Ascione said. Ciro Ascione, of Arzano, went missing last Saturday after spending the afternoon with his girlfriend in Naples. ANSA has learned from court sources that investigators in the North Naples prosecutor's office, who are handling the case, are tending towards excluding suicide as a possibility. They said they are looking at the theory that Ascione's death may have been the result of an accident, either due to a fight or improper functioning of the train door security system, or a murder. Investigators are also looking into an anonymous phone call that in recent days allegedly announced the boy's death.