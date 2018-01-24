Cremona

Man kills wife and a 3-yr old with cleaver in Cremona

Chinese man staged attack - reports

Chinese man staged attack - reports

Cremona, January 24 - A 46-year-old Chinese woman and a three-year-old child are dead after being attacked by the woman's husband with a cleaver in their home in the northern city of Cremona on Wednesday, sources said. The three-year-old was the child of a friend of the family. The couple had been put in charge of looking after him because the mother could not due to work commitments. The suspected killer is a 51-year-old Chinese national, the sources said.

