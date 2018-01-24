Soccer: Italy gets Portugal, Poland in Nations League (3)

Lausanne, January 24 - Italy will face Portugal and Poland in Group 3 of Serie A of the Nations League, a new competition organised by UEFA, according to a draw in Lausanne Wednesday. The first and second legs will be played between September and November, UEFA said. The UEFA Nations League is an international association football competition, to be contested by the senior men's national teams of the member associations of UEFA, the sport's European governing body. The first tournament is due to commence in September 2018, after the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and the winner will be decided in June 2019. The competition will largely replace international friendly matches currently played on the FIFA International Match Calendar. photo: Deco showing Portugal's name