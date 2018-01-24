Berlusconi not populist,but his coalition is-Gentiloni

Rome, January 24 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Wednesday that, while he does not consider Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi to be a populist, the centre-right coalition he leads is. "I would not call Berlusconi a populist, but I take note of the fact that, within his coalition, populists and anti-Europeans are not just present, they are predominant," Gentiloni told Bloomberg TV in Davos.