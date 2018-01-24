Populists won't win election - Gentiloni (4)

Rome
24/01/2018
Rome, January 24 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni told CNBC at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday that "the populists and the anti-Europeans" will not win Italy's general election on March 4, Bloomberg reported. Gentiloni was quoted as saying he was hopeful the centre left would win. A centre-right coalition featuring Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia, the Euroskeptic, anti-migrant League and the rightwing Brothers of Italy (FdI) party is currently favourite to come first in the vote. The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, which is running alone without coalition partners, is the individual party that is top in most polls, ahead of Gentiloni's centre-left Democratic Party (PD). PD leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi is the party's candidate to be head of government if it wins the election. Gentiloni said that, while he does not Berlusconi to be a populist, the centre-right coalition he leads is. "I would not call Berlusconi a populist, but I take note of the fact that, within his coalition, populists and anti-Europeans are not just present, they are predominant," Gentiloni told Bloomberg TV in Davos. Gentiloni ruled out the centre left forming a grand coalition with the centre right led by Berlusconi after the general election. "To respond directly to your question, no, I wouldn't be interested," Gentiloni told CNBC when asked about the prospect of governing with the Forza Italia leader and three-time premier.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online