Populists won't win election - Gentiloni (4)

Rome, January 24 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni told CNBC at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday that "the populists and the anti-Europeans" will not win Italy's general election on March 4, Bloomberg reported. Gentiloni was quoted as saying he was hopeful the centre left would win. A centre-right coalition featuring Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia, the Euroskeptic, anti-migrant League and the rightwing Brothers of Italy (FdI) party is currently favourite to come first in the vote. The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, which is running alone without coalition partners, is the individual party that is top in most polls, ahead of Gentiloni's centre-left Democratic Party (PD). PD leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi is the party's candidate to be head of government if it wins the election. Gentiloni said that, while he does not Berlusconi to be a populist, the centre-right coalition he leads is. "I would not call Berlusconi a populist, but I take note of the fact that, within his coalition, populists and anti-Europeans are not just present, they are predominant," Gentiloni told Bloomberg TV in Davos. Gentiloni ruled out the centre left forming a grand coalition with the centre right led by Berlusconi after the general election. "To respond directly to your question, no, I wouldn't be interested," Gentiloni told CNBC when asked about the prospect of governing with the Forza Italia leader and three-time premier.