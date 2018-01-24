My job runs till election, we'll see after - Gentiloni

Davos, January 24 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Wednesday that he was not currently focusing on his own political future, ahead of the March 4 general election. "I'm in good health but my job (that started) 13 months ago was to take the country to the end of the parliamentary term, advancing the reforms and addressing some serial crises like the migrant and bank ones," Gentiloni told CNBC. "This was my job and it ends with the elections. After that we'll see".