Davos

Gentiloni warns against protectionism (2)

Premier sais risks cutting off branch of growth

Gentiloni warns against protectionism (2)

Davos, January 24 - Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni warned against protectionism at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on Wednesday. "We have to be very careful to avoid a run towards protectionist positions," Gentiloni said. "Protectionism apparently protects individual countries, but in the long term it would create enormous economic problems... cutting the branch that growth lies on". On Friday United States President Donald Trump, who has made putting 'America First' the cornerstone of his administration, is set to address the WEF. On Tuesday his administration announced new, protectionist tariffs on the importation of solar panels and washing machines.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Melania diserta Davos, sparita dopo il caso pornostar

Melania diserta Davos, sparita dopo il caso pornostar

Nel 2019 una big a Messina, Lady Gaga o Madonna?

Nel 2019 una big a Messina, Lady Gaga o Madonna?

Figlio boss Cirò Marina collabora con giustizia

Figlio boss Cirò Marina collabora con giustizia

Pensionato spara in casa al figlio e alla nuora

Pensionato spara in casa al figlio e alla nuora

di Luigi Cristaldi

Gotha 7, ecco il video

Gotha 7, ecco il video

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33