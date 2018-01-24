Gentiloni warns against protectionism (2)

Davos, January 24 - Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni warned against protectionism at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on Wednesday. "We have to be very careful to avoid a run towards protectionist positions," Gentiloni said. "Protectionism apparently protects individual countries, but in the long term it would create enormous economic problems... cutting the branch that growth lies on". On Friday United States President Donald Trump, who has made putting 'America First' the cornerstone of his administration, is set to address the WEF. On Tuesday his administration announced new, protectionist tariffs on the importation of solar panels and washing machines.