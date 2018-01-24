Italy non compliant on milk quotas - EU court (2)

Brussels, January 24 - The European Court of Justice on Wednesday ruled that Italy was non-compliant regarding EU milk quotas. "Italy is non-compliant on milk quotas as it did not ensure that the additional levy was charged to those who were responsible for overproduction between 1995 and 2009," the sentence said. According to agriculture funding agency AGEA, this means that Italy should recover 1.255 billion euros from milk producers, ANSA has learned. However, only 796 million euros of that money can be demanded at the moment, sources said, as 459 million euros of the money is involved in legal disputes.