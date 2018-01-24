Pope blasts 'tragedy' of fake news

Vatican City
24/01/2018
Vatican City, January 24 - Pope Francis has blasted the phenomenon of fake news in his message for World Communications Day on Wednesday. "The tragedy of disinformation is that it discredits others, presenting them as enemies, to the point of demonizing them and fomenting conflict," it read. "Fake news is a sign of intolerant and hypersensitive attitudes, and leads only to the spread of arrogance and hatred. That is the end result of untruth".
