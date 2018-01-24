Soccer: Foggia owner arrested in money laundering case

Rome

Rome, January 24 - Fedele Sannella, the owner of Serie B Italian soccer club Foggia, was arrested on Wednesday in relation to a money-laundering probe, sources said. The second-tier club's vice-president, Ruggiero Massimo Curci, was arrested over the same probe in December. Anti-mafia investigators have requested that the club be put in the hands of administrators.

