No compromises on child sex abuse - pope

Vatican City, January 24 - Pope Francis said Wednesday that the Catholic Church would be uncompromising in tackling child sex abuse by members of the clergy as he commented on meetings on this problem in Chile during his apostolic visit last week. "I confirmed to my brothers the refusal of any compromise regarding the sexual abuse of minors and, at the same time, faith in God, who via this hard test purifies and renews his ministers," the pope said during his weekly general audience.