Gentiloni rules out coalition govt with Berlusconi (2)

Rome
24/01/2018
Rome, January 24 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni on Wednesday ruled out the centre left forming a grand coalition with the centre right led by Silvio Berlusconi after the March 4 general election. "To respond directly to your question, no, I wouldn't be interested," Gentiloni told CNBC when asked about the prospect of governing with the Forza Italia leader and three-time premier. He added that it would be negative for Italy if the election did not produce a clear winner. "Let's hope that this is not the case and the centre-left has a majority (in parliament)," he said. "In any case, I think that we will be the pillar of a possible coalition".
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online