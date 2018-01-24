Gentiloni rules out coalition govt with Berlusconi (2)

Rome, January 24 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni on Wednesday ruled out the centre left forming a grand coalition with the centre right led by Silvio Berlusconi after the March 4 general election. "To respond directly to your question, no, I wouldn't be interested," Gentiloni told CNBC when asked about the prospect of governing with the Forza Italia leader and three-time premier. He added that it would be negative for Italy if the election did not produce a clear winner. "Let's hope that this is not the case and the centre-left has a majority (in parliament)," he said. "In any case, I think that we will be the pillar of a possible coalition".