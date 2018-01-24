World needs peace, pray for it - pope

Vatican City
24/01/2018
Vatican City, January 24 - Pope Francis called on the faithful to pray for peace in his weekly general audience on Wednesday. "Not only do each one of us need peace, the world does today too, in this third world world in little pieces," he said in St Peter's Square. "Please let's pray for peace".
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online