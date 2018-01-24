Vatican City

World needs peace, pray for it - pope

World needs peace, pray for it - pope

Vatican City, January 24 - Pope Francis called on the faithful to pray for peace in his weekly general audience on Wednesday. "Not only do each one of us need peace, the world does today too, in this third world world in little pieces," he said in St Peter's Square. "Please let's pray for peace".

