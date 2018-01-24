Populists won't win election - Gentiloni (2)

Rome, January 24 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni told CNBC at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday that "the populists and the anti-Europeans" will not win Italy's general election on March 4, Bloomberg reported. Gentiloni was quoted as saying he was hopeful the centre left would win. A centre-right coalition featuring Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia and the anti-migrant, Euroskeptic League is currently favourite to come first in the vote. The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, which is running alone without coalition partners, is the individual party that is top in most polls, ahead of Gentiloni's centre-left Democratic Party (PD). PD leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi is the party's candidate to be head of government if it wins the election.