Italy will respect deficit commitment - Berlusconi (2)

Rome, January 24 - Ex-premier and Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi said Wednesday that Italy would respect its deficit commitments with the EU if the centre right wins the March 4 general election. Berlusconi's alliance partner, League leader Matteo Salvini, on Tuesday said he thought the 3% deficit-to-GDP-ratio threshold should be ignored if it is in the national interest to do so. "We are absolutely intent on keeping the commitments Italy has made to the EU," Berluconi told Radio 24 when asked about whether the country would be able to balance the budget by 2020. "I imagine and hope that we will manage to maintain that". The media billionaire added that his proposal for a 23% flat tax for households and businesses would not be financed via a bigger deficit, adding that the measure would boost Italy's GDP, thanks in part to cash that is currently hidden returning to the legal economy.