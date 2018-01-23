Rome tourism booming says Raggi (2)

Rome, January 23 - Rome tourism is booming thanks to the city council's tourist office, Mayor Virginia Raggi said Tuesday. In 2017, she said, arrivals were 3% up at more than 14 and a half million and stays at de luxe hotels were 5%. She said that Rome, which had been capital of short-stay tourism, was now managing to "increase the days stayed on average". Raggi added that the city would introduce a tax on Airbnb. Some 3.5 euros a night will be levied per person for up to 10 days, she said.