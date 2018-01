Carla Bruni tour to hit Milan, Rome

Rome, January 23 - Carla Bruni is set to play Milan on April 6 and Rome on April 9 in a tour presenting her latest album French Touch, a collection of cover versions. It is the fifth studio album of the former French first lady and singer-songwriter. It includes the single Enjoy The Silence, an intimate version of Depeche Mode's 1990 hit, and covers of the Rolling Stones's Miss You and Lou Reed's A Perfect Day.