Grillo separates his blog from M5S (3)

Rome, January 23 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) founder Beppe Grillo on Tuesday officially separated the anti-establishment group from his blog. The comedian-turned-politician's blog spawned the Internet-based movement in 2009. As a result, the official online platform of the M5S is www.ilblogdellestelle.it - the blog of the stars. "There is a future and I want to go and see it," Grillo said on his blog. The M5S is aiming to win the reins of government in the March 4 general election. M5S leader Luigi Di Maio commented on founder Grillo separating his blog from that of the movement by saying Tuesday "He started the M5S but it's now going ahead on its own two legs and is getting stronger and stronger, this without patricide and without reneging on the past". Di Maio, chosen as the movement's political leader late last year, was speaking on top Raiuno talk show Porta a Porta.