L'Attico celebrates 60 years with exhibition at GNAM

Rome, January 23 - The historic gallery L'Attico in Piazza di Spagna is celebrating 60 years of activity with an exhibition at the National Gallery of Modern Art (GNAM) in Rome. Scorribanda (Incursion) presents a selection of works by artists who have displayed at the gallery dating from the 1950s onwards. "I wanted a title that reflected the spirit of adventure that has always animated me. And there is something pirate-like in 'Scorribanda' that I like," says Fabio Sargentini, manager of the gallery founded together with his father Bruno in 1957. The exhibition, running until March 3, has been put together in 100 days and includes a donation to the GNAM from the L'Attico archives. "Everyone asks me about the 1960s and 1970s," Sargentini continued. "It was a great moment for me, for Rome. The atmosphere was explosive. You woke up and had to run, because you knew that other creators were already at work. You had to come up with a new idea every day or someone else would steal it." However, in Scorribanda Sargentini has chosen to start from the 1980s. GNAM's central hall "is a space that you need to break in, if you want to feel the power over and above the individual artworks," he says. In total the exhibition presents 39 large-scale works by as many artists in a mix of genres and generations. The exhibits range from the shouting heads of Marco Colazzo to the naked Santa Paola by Paola Gandolfi, Orpheus by Rodolfo Aricò and Concertino by Luigi Ontani. "Scorribanda is to all intents and purposes an installation. A 360 degree view that feels like an encirclement, but where it is equally exciting to observe the works close up." And so visitors can also admire artworks by Paolo Del Giudici, Luca Patella and Hidetoshi Nagasawa, Pizzi Cannella and Raspi, Stefano Di Stasio, Pascali and Pistoletto. At the centre stand two sculpture groups, Grapefruit, Orange, Lemon by Nataly Maier and Inside group by Vittorio Corsini. photo: Luigi Ontani, Krishna, 1978