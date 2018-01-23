No patricide but we're going it alone - Di Maio (3)

Rome, January 23 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Moveemnt (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio commented on founder Beppe Grillo separating his blog from that of the movement by saying Tuesday "he started the M5S but it's now going ahead on its own two legs and is getting stronger and stronger, this without patricide and without reneging on the past". Di Maio, chosen as the movement's political leader late last year, was speaking on top Raiuno talk show Porta a Porta, hosted by veteran journalist Bruno Vespa. Grillo on Tuesday officially separated the anti-establishment group from his blog. The comedian-turned-politician's blog spawned the Internet-based movement in 2009. As a result, the official online platform of the M5S is www.ilblogdellestelle.it - the 'blog of the stars'. "There is a future and I want to go and see it," Grillo said on his blog. The M5S is aiming to win the reins of government in the March 4 general election. It is topping polls as far as individual parties go, but a centre-right alliance is ahead of it. The vote is expected to produce a hung parliament.