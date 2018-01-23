Rome

Move sex abuse prof to house arrest - prosecutors (2)

Man said was in love with girl, 15

Move sex abuse prof to house arrest - prosecutors (2)

Rome, January 23 - Rome prosecutors on Tuesday recommended that a teacher at a top Roman liceo accused of having sex with a 15-year-old girl student be moved from jail to house arrest. Liceo Massimo teacher Massimo De Angelis has confessed, saying he was in love with the girl. De Angelis told a judge Thursday "it's all true, but I was in love with her". De Angelis, 53, a teacher at the elite Liceo Massimo, said "nothing like this has ever happened to me in 25 years of teaching". He said "it was a consensual relationship". De Angelis went on to say: "I apologise to everyone, starting with the girl's parents. "I betrayed myself, the students, my colleagues and the institute". He said "I would do anything to be able to go back in time", according to judicial sources. The man's lawyer told the judge "he is depressed, he already attempted suicide because of this affair". De Angelis allegedly had sex with the girl for two months. The girl, whose parents called police, admitted having sex with him in a room in the high school during private lessons, judicial sources said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Droga party a Messina, 24 denunciati

Droga party a Messina, 24 denunciati

Nel 2019 una big a Messina, Lady Gaga o Madonna?

Nel 2019 una big a Messina, Lady Gaga o Madonna?

Da Sicilia e Calabria per il droga party

Da Sicilia e Calabria per il droga party

di Rosario Pasciuto

Auto fuori strada, muore un dentista

Auto fuori strada, muore un dentista

Pensionato spara in casa al figlio e alla nuora

Pensionato spara in casa al figlio e alla nuora

di Luigi Cristaldi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33