Los Angeles

Cinema: Querzola gets Oscar nod for Blade Runner sets (3)

Won at Capri, Hollywood fest

Cinema: Querzola gets Oscar nod for Blade Runner sets

Los Angeles, January 23 - Italian set designer Alessandra Querzola got an Oscar nomination Tuesday for Blade Runner 2049. Friuli-born Querzola is up against the designers of Beauty and the Beast, The Darkest Hour, Dunkirk and The Shape of Water. Querzola won the Capri Award at the last edition of the Capri, Hollywood festival. Querzola, who trained at the Academy of Fine Arts in Venice, said she had coped with the pre-nomination stress by going shopping in Rome with her best friend. "I tried not to think about it, so I took my best friend and went shopping. I had to get a dress for the BAFTAs," she said. She said when she got the call about the Oscar nod on her cellphone, "it was liberating, the stress fell away".

