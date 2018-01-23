Rome

Cinema: Guadagnino film gets 4 Oscar nods (4)

Best film, actor, screenplay, song for Call Me By Your Name

Rome, January 23 - Luca Guadagnino's Call Me By Your Names garnered four Oscar nominations Tuesday: best film, Timothée Chalamet as best actor, best adapted screenplay by James Ivory from André Aciman's book, and best original song (Sufjan Stevens - Mistery of love). The film, a tale of male homosexual desire in an idyllic Italian setting, has generated a lot of Oscar talk. It is up against The Shape of Water, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri, Dunkirk, The Darkest Hour, The Post, Lady Bird, Get Out and Phantom Thread Chalamet and Armie Hammer were up for Golden Globes but lost out. Palermo-born Guadagnigno, 46, is known for Io sono l'amore (I Am Love, 2009) and A Bigger Splash (2015).

