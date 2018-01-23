Inmates cook for child 'land of fires' cancer patients

Rome

Rome, January 23 - A group of inmates is set to prepare lunch for child cancer patients from Campania's so-called 'land of fires' in Rome on Wednesday. The children, mostly from the towns of Giugliano and Casalnuovo, are coming to Rome to meet Pope Francis. Cancer rates on the area of the 'land of fires,' where 'ecomafia' groups have been illegally dumping toxic waste and burning trash for years, are higher than average. The lunch will be cooked and served at the capital's Isola Solidale centre for prisoners who are coming to the end of their term, are under house arrest or have ended their time and are enduring hardship.

